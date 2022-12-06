Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $36,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

TENB opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

