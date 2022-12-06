Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,585 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $47,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.