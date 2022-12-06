Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.50 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 615.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.