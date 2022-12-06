Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 15.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

