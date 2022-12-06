Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

