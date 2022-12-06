Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 23,518 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,518 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

