Polygon (MATIC) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.88 billion and approximately $256.99 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
