Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $92.73 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $92.73 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00499961 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.91 or 0.30152983 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17601946 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,473,507.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

