PotCoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 56.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $736,514.84 and $63.58 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 78.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00466566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018512 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

