Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.34

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1189513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

