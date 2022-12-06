Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 33.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

PFSI stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

