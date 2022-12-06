Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 88,682 shares.The stock last traded at $27.63 and had previously closed at $28.78.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $978.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $29,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Premier Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

