Primero Mining (TSE:P) Shares Up 1.6%

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Rating) (NYSE:PPP)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,270,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,010,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31.
About Primero Mining
Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.
