Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PG. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.09. 5,141,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,757. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $355.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average of $140.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

