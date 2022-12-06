Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $83.72 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.72 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00027037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00238720 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003701 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.85248449 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $10,297,398.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

