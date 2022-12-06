ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.26) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.84) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

ETR PSM opened at €8.65 ($9.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 53.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €6.44 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of €14.67 ($15.44).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

