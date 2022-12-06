Proton Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,898,499,934 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

