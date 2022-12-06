Proximus PLC Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($22.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

