PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $61.00 at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after buying an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

