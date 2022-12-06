PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $61.00 at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.
PulteGroup Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:PHM opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after buying an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
