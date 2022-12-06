PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 8%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 41,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,193,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
