PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 8%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 41,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,193,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,628,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 428,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

