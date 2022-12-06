Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $229.94 million and $26.52 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00012956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.54 or 0.07394474 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026133 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,441,295 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

