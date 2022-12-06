Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00012876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $229.35 million and $27.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.50 or 0.07425859 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,440,508 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

