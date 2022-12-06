Quantfury Token Price Hits $8.94 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $89.42 million and $50,743.62 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00052446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.00154302 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,650.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

