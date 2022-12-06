Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $105,020.95 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

