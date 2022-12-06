QuarkChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.96 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

