Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Quarterhill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$175.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$2.84.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quarterhill

In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at C$123,642.36. In other Quarterhill news, Director Rusty Lewis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at C$265,711.35. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,151 shares of company stock worth $128,587.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quarterhill Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.20 price objective on Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.