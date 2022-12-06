Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Quarterhill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

Insider Activity at Quarterhill

In other news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. In other news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,151 shares of company stock worth $128,587 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Quarterhill

QTRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

