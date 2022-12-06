QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $104.85 million and approximately $134,998.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00239011 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00136025 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134,452.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

