Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,396. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.