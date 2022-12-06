R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $14.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,995 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 14.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 95,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,755 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.