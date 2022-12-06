R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $9.86. R1 RCM shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 26,849 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

