Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.86

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 14264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

