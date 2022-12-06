Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.86

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 14264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Radian Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.