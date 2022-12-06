Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 117,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

