Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $72.83 million and $5.87 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.01715856 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013644 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000530 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.30 or 0.01769060 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.