Radix Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Radix has a market cap of $177.55 million and $261,893.48 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,817,507,079 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

