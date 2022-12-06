Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 387,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,077. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

