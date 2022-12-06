RAMP Price Hits $0.0762 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $91,149.75 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00501109 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,136.72 or 0.30215717 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

