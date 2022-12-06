Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 9,819 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $80,123.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,584,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,727,830.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $97,194.15.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $26,624.64.

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,898. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

