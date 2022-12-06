Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 9,819 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $80,123.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,584,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,727,830.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $97,194.15.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $29,574.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $26,624.64.
- On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,898. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
