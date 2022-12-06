Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

