Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Danone (BN)

Danone (EPA: BN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2022 – Danone was given a new €51.00 ($53.68) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/1/2022 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($68.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2022 – Danone was given a new €54.00 ($56.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/21/2022 – Danone was given a new €56.00 ($58.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/7/2022 – Danone was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($61.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €60.00 ($63.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €49.00 ($51.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($73.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €55.00 ($57.89) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2022 – Danone was given a new €59.00 ($62.11) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2022 – Danone was given a new €63.00 ($66.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/14/2022 – Danone was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Danone Stock Up 1.8 %

BN traded up €0.92 ($0.97) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €51.22 ($53.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($75.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.17 and a 200 day moving average of €51.64.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

