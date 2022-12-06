Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aramark (ARMK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK):

12/2/2022 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00.

11/16/2022 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00.

11/15/2022 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/25/2022 – Aramark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Aramark had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Aramark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARMK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 6,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,885. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

