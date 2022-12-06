Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) recently:

12/2/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($63.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($48.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/16/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.70 ($43.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($75.79) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($55.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.50 ($42.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($65.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/27/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.00 ($43.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($45.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

SAX stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting €45.12 ($47.49). 54,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($36.25) and a 1 year high of €72.35 ($76.16).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

