ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $2,560.52 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00466578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018489 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.