Regal Partners Ltd Buys 14,806 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,192,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.68.

ISRG stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.84. 2,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

