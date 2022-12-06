Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Major Shareholder Charles L. Frischer Buys 12,272 Shares

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer bought 12,272 shares of Regional Health Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $20,494.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 410,253 shares in the company, valued at $685,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. 5,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

