Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.31) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.41) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,000 ($24.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,828 ($34.48) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($34.63) to GBX 2,710 ($33.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.41) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,612.71 ($31.86).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,330 ($28.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,274.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,275.49. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.17). The firm has a market cap of £44.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,876.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($26.87) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($53,749.54).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

