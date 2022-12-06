Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renalytix Price Performance

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.50. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Renalytix by 186.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 466,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

