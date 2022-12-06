Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repligen Trading Down 4.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.30. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $274.09.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

