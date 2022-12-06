Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) recently:

11/21/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from €44.00 ($46.32) to €45.00 ($47.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €38.00 ($40.00) to €41.00 ($43.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €34.00 ($35.79) to €40.00 ($42.11).

11/16/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €42.50 ($44.74) to €47.40 ($49.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Infineon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. 376,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $48.44.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

